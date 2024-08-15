StockNews.com Downgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to Sell

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
DJCO traded up $13.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $612.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.95. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $286.05 and a twelve month high of $474.01.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.94%.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
