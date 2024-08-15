StockNews.com Downgrades Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 64,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

