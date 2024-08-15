StockNews.com Lowers DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 68.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DRDGOLD
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.