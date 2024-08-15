StockNews.com Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $4,704,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

