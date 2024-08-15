StockNews.com Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $471.17.

NYSE TDY opened at $408.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

