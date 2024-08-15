StockNews.com Upgrades InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of InfuSystem to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

INFU opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 million, a P/E ratio of -674,000.00 and a beta of 1.44. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InfuSystem

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph F. Boyd, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $87,300. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFU. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in InfuSystem by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

