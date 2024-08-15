StoneCo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,326 call options.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

StoneCo Trading Up 8.4 %

StoneCo stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 3,218,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

