Stratis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,617.67 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $22,617.67 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.06 or 0.04481199 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00035439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

