Strid Group LLC Sells 991 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strid Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after buying an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $556.05. 3,943,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,070. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

