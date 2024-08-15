Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $56.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,365.31 or 0.99991266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012391 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023818 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $56.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.