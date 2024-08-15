Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of SMMYY stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 104,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.82.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

