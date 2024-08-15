Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of SMMYY stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 104,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,623. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $8.82.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Metal Mining
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.