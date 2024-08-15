Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Down 20%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) was down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 1,188,697,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 277,489,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.63.

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

