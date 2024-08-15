Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02). 13,402,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 10,800,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Surface Transforms Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of £21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.56.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

