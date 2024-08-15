Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25, Zacks reports.

Surrozen Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

