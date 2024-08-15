Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25, Zacks reports.
Surrozen Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Surrozen has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.19.
About Surrozen
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.