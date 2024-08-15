S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.