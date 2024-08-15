SWS Partners Acquires 791 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SWS Partners raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.00. 2,271,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,042. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $203.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day moving average is $328.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

