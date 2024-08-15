SWS Partners Grows Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the quarter. PureCycle Technologies makes up 1.6% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SWS Partners owned about 0.54% of PureCycle Technologies worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PCT remained flat at $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $961.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.62. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

