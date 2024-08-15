SWS Partners Has $11.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IJH traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,556,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.