Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.99

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $78.23, with a volume of 9420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 4,871.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sylvamo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138,655 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 105.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 30.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.