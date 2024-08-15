Tapestry’s (TPR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPR. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

NYSE TPR traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,163,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,885. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

