Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Gap Up to $135.76

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.76, but opened at $143.29. Target shares last traded at $142.43, with a volume of 1,011,440 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Target Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

