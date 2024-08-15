TD Cowen Cuts EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target to $37.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SATS stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,707,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,892,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,679,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $21,375,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 51.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,462 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.