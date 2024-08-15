TD Cowen Increases Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Price Target to $98.00

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nelnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Nelnet Stock Up 0.1 %

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $108.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 48.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,329,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,206,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,200,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

