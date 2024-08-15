TD Securities Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. CIBC increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

WPM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.81. 648,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

