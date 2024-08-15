TD Securities Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Sell

TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.50.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

