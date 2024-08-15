TD Securities Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$129.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$112.30.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$87.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$108.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

