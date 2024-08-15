Tectum Price Tops $5.06 on Top Exchanges (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can now be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00008465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a market cap of $37.18 million and $692,409.13 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tectum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 5.12557617 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $758,661.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.