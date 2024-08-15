TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Acquires C$1,703,325.84 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation purchased 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$4.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.06. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.56. The firm has a market cap of C$475.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

