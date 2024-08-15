TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Acquires C$1,703,325.84 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation purchased 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,703,325.84.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$4.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.06. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.56. The firm has a market cap of C$475.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.74.
About TELUS International (Cda)
