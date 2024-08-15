Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in July

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Temple & Webster Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $7.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. Temple & Webster Group has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.
About Temple & Webster Group
