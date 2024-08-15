Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.56.

TEM opened at $42.90 on Monday. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $160,048,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $4,861,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

