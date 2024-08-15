TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $4.20 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.62. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 10,169,409 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WULF. B. Riley boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WULF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,679 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,641 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.