TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

TVK has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th.

TerraVest Industries stock traded up C$5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$95.76. 53,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.67. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$30.45 and a 52-week high of C$96.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. In related news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$41,060.25. Also, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,589,738. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

