Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $205.88 and last traded at $204.49. 28,255,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 99,326,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.49.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

The stock has a market cap of $642.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,754,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $941,050,000 after buying an additional 459,704 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

