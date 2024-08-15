Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Cut by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.32 on Thursday, reaching $201.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,069. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

