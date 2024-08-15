The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance
GLU opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
