The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $4.73 on Thursday, hitting $360.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.