The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller Sells 72,174 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average is $163.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

