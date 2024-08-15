TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

