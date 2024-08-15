Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $388.15 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00034929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,648,211,057 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

