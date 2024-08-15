Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $92,436.16 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,578,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,773,699.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tile Shop by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,507 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tile Shop by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.