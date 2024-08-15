Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $92,436.16 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,578,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,773,699.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.
Tile Shop Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTSH opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
