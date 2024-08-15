Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.89

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 79038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.42. The firm has a market cap of C$649.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is presently 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

