TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 1,636,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,503. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.69. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 846,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

