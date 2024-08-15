Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,352 shares of company stock worth $9,381,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TOST stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

