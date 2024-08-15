Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE TSQ opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.10%.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

