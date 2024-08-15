TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $3.70 at Piper Sandler

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPIC

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. TPI Composites has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.