Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 219,447 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 180,935 call options.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,488 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.28.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.49. 28,389,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,636,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

