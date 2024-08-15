Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVPKF shares. Barclays raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

