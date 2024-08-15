Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TRN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

