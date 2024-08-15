Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $16.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

