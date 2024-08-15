Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at $492,973.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

